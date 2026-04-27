Israel recently passed a message to the Trump administration warning that any easing of the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will be interpreted by Tehran as weakness, Channel 12 News reported.

Such a move, even if partial or temporary, would not lead to flexibility on Tehran's part, the sources stressed, according to the report.

Diplomatic sources in Jerusalem warned that the Iranians are expected to entrench their positions and use any concessions to improve their starting point for continued confrontation, rather than pursue a true disarmament agreement.

On Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a Cabinet meeting aiming to solidify an Israeli strategy for potentially extreme situations.

The US Army has already formulated a plan in case negotiations for a deal with Iran explode and fighting resumes. According to CNN, the Pentagon formulated a detailed attack plan for immediate execution in case the ceasefire collapses. The main focus of the plan is the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran continues to threaten global shipping routes.