Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement and carrying out what it called “aggression" against Iran, warning that Washington would bear responsibility for any consequences of the escalation.

In a statement, the ministry condemned alleged American strikes carried out Tuesday night, claiming they violated the UN Charter, international law, and the ceasefire that took effect on April 8, 2026.

Tehran also accused the US military of using the territory and facilities of regional countries to prepare and launch operations against Iran, warning those states that allowing their territory to be used would place them alongside the “parties involved in aggression."

The Iranian government said it reserves the right to take measures to protect its national security and exercise what it described as its “legitimate right to self-defense" against US actions.

The statement called on UN member states and the Security Council to condemn the alleged violations, accusing both the United States and Israel of undermining regional stability. Iran further urged the UN Secretary-General to respond more forcefully, saying that vague statements would encourage additional violations of international law.