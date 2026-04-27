White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the US is "discussing" the Iranian proposal on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, but stopped short of saying that the proposal is being "considered."

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Leavitt confirmed that US President Donald Trump met with his national security team to discuss the Iranian proposal, which would see both countries ease restrictions on the vital global shipping lane, and stressed that no decision had been made yet.

She "reiterated" that President Trump's "red lines" with respect to Iran's nuclear weapons program are well-known to all sides.

Leavitt "wouldn't say that they are considering" the Iranian proposal, just that "there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of," and that President Trump would likely make an announcement on the issue shortly.

Israel recently passed a message to the Trump administration warning that any easing of the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will be interpreted by Tehran as weakness, Channel 12 News reported.

Such a move, even if partial or temporary, would not lead to flexibility on Tehran's part, the sources stressed, according to the report.

Diplomatic sources in Jerusalem warned that the Iranians are expected to entrench their positions and use any concessions to improve their starting point for continued confrontation, rather than pursue a true disarmament agreement.