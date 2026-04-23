Hezbollah violated the ceasefire on Thursday evening by firing several rockets toward the area of Shtula in the western Galilee.

All of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems. No impacts were reported inside Israeli territory, and there were no casualties.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, “Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Shtula a short while ago, several launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were identified."

It added, “The Israeli Air Force intercepted the launches. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."