The US Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday urged American citizens in Lebanon to leave the country, citing a "complex" security environment that "can change quickly."

"We urge US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial flight options remain available," the embassy said in a statement.

"We recommend that US citizens in Lebanon who choose not to leave prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and to monitor the news for breaking developments," it added.

"There are ongoing risks of terrorism and kidnapping throughout Lebanon," the mission warned.

Places commonly visited by US citizens and tourists in Beirut and across Lebanon "may become a target for these attacks," the embassy added, calling on US citizens to avoid protests and large gatherings.

The statement comes as the Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to violate a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel which began last week.

The US advisory was issued the eve of US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel that are scheduled to take place in Washington on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a State Department official told CNN that US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will be part of the US delegation for the talks between Israel and Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will again participate in the talks, along with US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and State Department counselor Michael Needham.

Israel and Lebanon will again be represented by their ambassadors to the US, Yechiel Leiter and Nada Hamadeh Moawad, respectively.