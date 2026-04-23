תיעוד: לוחמי חטיבה 300 עצרו מחבל מכוח רדואן בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers on Wednesday identified a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist planning an imminent attack against IDF soldiers.

The terrorist surrendered, and the soldiers apprehended him. He was then transferred to Unit 504 for further questioning.

"The terrorist surrendered following IDF activity in the area to dismantle terrorist infrastructure," the IDF stated. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers."

On Tuesday, the IDF identified two terrorists violating the ceasefire understandings in the Saluki area in southern Lebanon.

The terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire, crossed the Forward Defense Line and approached IDF soldiers in the area, posing an immediate threat.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.