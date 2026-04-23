Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Thursday that contacts with Washington have focused on extending the ceasefire and launching a negotiating process aimed at ending the state of war with Israel, ahead of a second round of direct talks in Washington.

According to Information Minister Paul Morcos, Aoun stressed that there had been no consideration of direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking at the start of a cabinet session, the president said a meeting scheduled for later in the day in Washington would address extending the ceasefire, including halting the destruction of homes and attacks on civilians, places of worship, journalists, and medical and educational personnel.

Aoun noted that Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, would present these demands during the talks and work to secure their inclusion. He described the renewed US engagement as a positive development, saying the Lebanese file has returned to the US agenda, particularly to the attention of the Secretary of State, who also serves as National Security Advisor.

He expressed hope that progress in negotiations could open the door to economic recovery and reconstruction efforts, adding that he aims to visit Washington and meet President Donald Trump to present Lebanon’s situation in detail.

The president added that the upcoming meeting would also address violations of the ceasefire, emphasizing his commitment to pursuing all means necessary to end the conflict and destruction.

Lebanon and Israel, formally at war since 1948, held an initial round of talks in Washington on April 14, marking the first such direct engagement since 1993. Two days later, the US announced a ten-day truce in the conflict, which has resulted in more than 2,400 deaths in Lebanon and displaced over one million people.

Despite the ceasefire, violations have continued, with Israel carrying out actions on the ground and Hezbollah launching attacks on Israeli soldiers. The ongoing incidents have not derailed the negotiation track.

The ceasefire framework published by the US State Department last week stipulates that Israel retains what it described as the right to self-defense against threats.

Hezbollah has criticized the decision to engage in direct negotiations, accusing the Lebanese government of making concessions without broad political or public consensus. The group had opened a front in Lebanon on March 2 despite the government’s stated opposition to becoming involved in the wider regional conflict.

Lebanese officials have reiterated that decisions regarding war, peace, and negotiations rest solely with the state, stressing that the diplomatic track seeks to spare the country further suffering.

In parallel, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said in an interview with Asharq al-Awsat that Lebanon “has started to gradually reclaim its natural right to determine its own fate independently of others’ calculations," stressing that the state alone holds authority over negotiations and is not aligned with any external axis.

Raggi said the move toward direct talks reflects a broader effort to restore sovereignty, stating that “the Lebanese state alone holds the decision to negotiate" and that Lebanon “is not subordinate to anyone and is not a card in the hands of any axis." He described the current phase as a turning point, marking a shift away from previous periods in which Lebanon’s policies were influenced by regional dynamics.

He stated that negotiations with Israel are intended to resolve outstanding issues, including border, security, and humanitarian matters, adding that “there is no shame in the Lebanese state negotiating with Israel if the goal is to end the war and recover territory."

The foreign minister rejected claims that negotiations indicate weakness, saying Lebanon can engage from a position grounded in legitimacy, unity, and international backing. He added that reaching a resolution that ends the war and enables the recovery of territory would serve the country’s long-term stability.

Raggi also criticized Hezbollah, saying the state’s efforts to secure support for reconstruction “are being confronted by an internal party… which continues to gamble with the fate of these villages and their residents." He expressed concern that such actions place additional burdens on residents already affected by the conflict.

He further stressed the need to consolidate the state’s authority over the use of force, arguing that the existence of armed groups outside official control contradicts the concept of a sovereign state.

Addressing regional concerns, Raggi condemned reports of sabotage networks linked to Hezbollah in several Arab countries, reaffirming Lebanon’s rejection of any activities that threaten the security of other states and expressing readiness for cooperation in addressing such matters.

He concluded that Lebanon must avoid being drawn into external conflicts, saying, “Lebanon can no longer bear others’ wars," and emphasizing that the priority remains restoring sovereignty and achieving a stable and lasting resolution to the ongoing war.