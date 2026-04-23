The Hezbollah terror group on Thursday morning launched a projectile towards IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, triggering an interception attempt.

"A short while ago, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon," the IDF confirmed. "The results of the interception are under review."

"The target didn't cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Wednesday saw a similar violation of the ceasefire, after Hezbollah launched a UAV towards IDF troops in an incident which the IDF did not report to the public.

According to journalist Doron Kadosh, Hezbollah terrorists launched a UAV yesterday toward IDF forces in southern Lebanon, in the area of the village of Qantara, about seven kilometers from the border in the eastern sector. No Israeli forces were injured.

The IDF confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday evening, Kadosh added.

The incident was first reported by Hezbollah, which issued a statement claiming responsibility. In recent days, at least six violations have been recorded, including the detonation of an explosive device against an IDF convoy, rocket fire, and three UAVs launched at the forces.