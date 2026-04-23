As part of operations to expose and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the village of Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers discovered a tunnel approximately 25 meters deep inside a civilian clothing store.

The tunnel was used as a command center by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Inside it were weapons and rooms used for managing terror operations by the terrorist organization’s operatives.

"Hezbollah embeds its terror infrastructure within civilian areas, thereby endangering the residents of Lebanon," the IDF stated.

"The construction of underground infrastructure within civilian areas in Lebanon constitutes a deliberate and cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians in order to advance Hezbollah’s terrorist objectives," the military stressed.