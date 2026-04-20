The Trump administration has halted dollar shipments to Iraq, the Saudi channel Al-Hadath news channel reported.

The report added that the US administration has also suspended security coordination with Baghdad until a new Iraqi government is formed and information is provided on members of pro-Iranian militias that carried out attacks against US targets in the Iraq.

Earlier this month, the US State Department confirmed that Iranian-linked militias targeted US diplomats and facilities in Iraq in two overnight attacks.

The US Embassy in Baghdad, US Consulate General in Erbil and the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center have faced repeated attacks since the start of the US and Israeli war against Iran.

In early March, the US Embassy ordered all non-essential staff to leave due to growing security concerns in the region.

The US State Department recently announced it is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks on its diplomatic facilities in Iraq.