Iranian-linked militias targeted US diplomats and facilities in Iraq in two overnight attacks, a State Department spokesperson said Sunday, as the US war with Iran drags on.

"Amid these outrageous terrorist attacks against our diplomatic mission, we have consistently urged the Iraqi government to immediately live up to its responsibility to stop attacks on US facilities and to prevent terrorist militias from using Iraqi territory to launch attacks," the spokesperson said in a statement quoted by CNN.

"We will not hesitate to defend our personnel and facilities should the Iraqi government be unable to fulfill its obligations," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson did not specify the exact locations of the attacks.

The US Embassy in Baghdad, US Consulate General in Erbil and the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center have faced repeated attacks since the start of the US and Israeli war against Iran.

In early March, the US Embassy ordered all non-essential staff to leave due to growing security concerns in the region.

The US State Department last week announced it is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks on its diplomatic facilities in Iraq.