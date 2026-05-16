In a major victory for international counter-terrorism efforts, federal authorities in the US have arrested and charged an Iraqi national for orchestrating a massive global terror campaign, CNN reported Friday.

The suspect allegedly planned at least 18 separate terrorist attacks across Europe, alongside additional plots in North America, specifically targeting Jewish and American institutions.

According to the federal criminal complaint, the suspect, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, acted under the directives of Iran-backed groups to force an end to the current war in Iran. The prosecution asserts that al-Saadi aggressively pursued anti-Western and antisemitic operations to disrupt international security.

The legal document outlines that al-Saadi "directed and urged others to attack US and Israeli interests," in retaliation for the war and to "further the terrorist goals of Kataib Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and his associated," according to the complaint.

While American officials have not publicly detailed the exact mechanics of the capture, flight tracking data indicates that a Department of Justice transport plane frequently utilized for high-profile international extraditions traveled to Turkey this week. The aircraft returned via Morocco, touching down in the New York metropolitan area late Thursday evening.

The Iraqi terrorist now faces a litany of severe federal charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism, and conspiracy to bomb a place of public use.

The criminal complaint reveals a chilling plot to bomb a prominent Jewish house of worship in New York City. Al-Saadi attempted to enlist what he believed was a operative from a Mexican drug cartel to execute the mass-casualty attack. In reality, the contact was an undercover federal law enforcement agent.

The suspect agreed to wire $10,000 to fund the synagogue bombing under the strict condition that the violence be captured on video for propaganda purposes. Al-Saadi demanded that the strike take place on April 6. When the coordinated explosion failed to occur, the suspect transmitted a text message to the undercover operative the following morning demanding an explanation.

In addition to the extensive European network, prosecutors allege that al-Saadi coordinated two distinct terror plots inside Canada and actively attempted to seed cells for further attacks on American soil.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)