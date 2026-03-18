Drone and rocket attacks resumed around the United States Embassy in Baghdad early Wednesday morning local time, according to a local security official who spoke to CNN.

The attacks caused some damage around the embassy, which is located in the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad.

Security officials also informed CNN that two rockets targeting the embassy were intercepted and brought down during the assault.

Since the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Tehran nearly three weeks ago, the embassy and other US-linked sites in Baghdad have faced a series of drone and rocket attacks.

In early March, the US Embassy ordered all non-essential staff to leave due to growing security concerns in the region.

Last week, six US Air Force airmen were killed when a military aircraft crashed in western Iraq.

According to the US military, the crew members were aboard a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq. Officials said the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

The Pentagon said on Saturday that the crash remains under investigation.