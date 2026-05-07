The US State Department announced sanctions against individuals and entities accused of exploiting Iraq’s oil sector to benefit the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies.

The statement said the Trump Administration is taking “decisive action" against networks accused of undermining Iraq’s sovereignty, diverting national resources, and fueling violence against Iraqis and Americans.

Among those sanctioned is Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Oil, Ali Maarij al-Bahadly, whom the State Department accused of abusing his government position to divert Iraqi oil in support of Iran and affiliated terrorist organizations.

The statement said Iranian oil was fraudulently mixed with Iraqi oil and sold as part of a sanctions evasion scheme intended to benefit the Iranian regime.

The sanctions also target senior officials from the Iran-aligned militias Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq, along with oil-sector companies accused of supporting those groups.

The State Department said the militias continue to exploit Iraq’s economy to finance terrorist activities.

“The United States remains committed to supporting Iraq’s sovereignty and holding accountable those who attack our personnel or exploit Iraqi resources for the Iranian regime’s benefit," the statement said.

The statement added that the sanctions are intended to disrupt the financial networks that support Iranian terrorism in the region and demonstrate US support for the Iraqi people.