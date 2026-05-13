Iraq and Pakistan have reached separate agreements with Iran regarding securing crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Iraq secured safe passage for two oil tankers, while Pakistan arranged gas shipments from Qatar along routes approved by Iran.

The report also claimed that Tehran is shifting its policy from blocking the Strait of Hormuz to controlling access to it, as additional countries consider similar agreements.

The strategic waterway, which handles approximately 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, has been under Iranian control for months. Tehran's actions are seen as a response to US and Israeli military operations, as well as a persistent American blockade of Iranian ports.

Earlier on Wednesday, a BBC report said the United Kingdom announced a significant military contribution to a multinational mission designed to protect international shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, Defense Minister John Healey unveiled the package during a virtual summit of defense ministers on Tuesday, signaling Britain's commitment to restoring maritime stability in the face of ongoing Iranian interference.

Earlier this week, Iranian media outlets affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) have called for imposing "protection" payments on the undersea fiber optic cables that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency claimed that the cables carry more than $10 trillion in American financial transactions every day, including SWIFT system orders, stock market transactions and money transfers. According to the report, a disruption to the cables could cause widespread disruptions to the internet and the global digital economy.