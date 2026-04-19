Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said on Saturday the ceasefire with Israel must mean a complete halt to aggression, warning the group will retaliate against Israeli violations in southern Lebanon.

"There is no ceasefire from one side only," Qassem said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency, adding that Hezbollah terrorists "will respond to violations of aggression accordingly."

He outlined five key steps: a permanent halt to hostilities across Lebanon, a full Israeli withdrawal, detainee releases, the return of displaced residents, and reconstruction with Arab and international support.

Qassem claimed that Hezbollah had not been defeated and would continue to pursue Lebanon's liberation and independence.

He also said that the terror group is open to "a new page" of cooperation with the Lebanese government, stressing readiness to work with state institutions to strengthen national unity and safeguard sovereignty.

The 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which was announced by US President Donald Trump, took effect at midnight on Friday morning.

On Friday, the IDF revealed that IDF soldiers from a special unit began an operation just before the ceasefire agreement, during which the soldiers landed in the “Christofani Ridge" in southern Lebanon and established an operational presence in the area.

The Christofani Ridge is located in Lebanese territory, approximately 12 kilometers north of Mount Hermon, and at the foothills of the Syrian Hermon, which is also under IDF control.

On Saturday, the IDF said that since the ceasefire came into effect, IDF soldiers south of the "yellow line" in southern Lebanon have identified in several incidents in which terrorists violated the ceasefire understandings by approaching from north of the yellow line toward IDF soldiers, posing an immediate threat.

Following their identification, and in order to remove the threat, the Israeli Air Force, together with ground forces, conducted precise strikes against the terrorists.

Artillery fire was carried out in support of the ground troops operating in the area, and terrorist infrastructure sites used to facilitate attacks were struck in response to the threats.

Earlier on Saturday, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell that violated the ceasefire understandings and approached IDF soldiers operating south of the ''yellow line" in southern Lebanon, a defense line dedicated to preventing an imminent threat to Israel’s northern communities.

The approaching terrorists posed a threat to the troops.

In a rapid operational response, aimed at removing the threat, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, the IDF struck an underground shaft in the area south of the forward defense line, as well as Hezbollah terrorists who were identified entering it. A hit was identified.