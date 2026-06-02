When French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot rushed to convene an emergency UN Security Council session to condemn Israel's military advance toward the Zahrani River, he described the operations as "unacceptable."

It was a revealing choice of words. Not "concerning." Not "alarming." Unacceptable, the language of ultimatum, directed not at the terrorist organization that spent two decades converting southern Lebanon into a missile depot, but at the state dismantling it.

France's panic tells us less about humanitarian principle than about the enduring European compulsion to rescue failing actors from the consequences of their own aggression, particularly when Israel is the one delivering them.

The pattern is familiar enough to have acquired the quality of ritual. Israel absorbs attacks, mobilizes a military response, begins to gain decisive ground, and then the diplomatic cavalry arrives, demanding a ceasefire at precisely the moment that continued pressure might produce durable results. It happened in Gaza in the weeks after October 7. It happened in Lebanon during the 2006 war, when UN Security Council Resolution 1701 was sold as a framework for disarming Hezbollah and instead became the legal scaffolding under which the group rearmed from roughly 15,000 rockets to an estimated 150,000. European diplomats celebrated that resolution as a triumph of statecraft. So did then Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni. Hezbollah celebrated it as a strategic lifeline.

France, which fashions itself the principal Western interlocutor on Lebanese affairs by virtue of its historical ties and large diaspora community, has a particular investment in the fiction that Lebanese sovereignty and Hezbollah's military infrastructure can coexist indefinitely. This fiction has underwritten French policy in the Levant for decades. It holds that the Lebanese state, perpetually on the cusp of revival, requires only sufficient foreign aid, diplomatic protection, and judicious pressure on Israel to eventually assert itself over its Iranian-sponsored armed faction.

The evidence against this proposition is comprehensive. The Lebanese Armed Forces stood aside as Hezbollah launched repeated attacks on Israeli territory. Many of their family members are Hezbollah terrorists. The government in Beirut lacked both the will and the capacity to implement the disarmament provisions that French diplomats themselves helped negotiate. The state did not fail to constrain Hezbollah because of insufficient European encouragement. It failed because the political economy of Lebanon, built on sectarian power-sharing and patronage networks penetrated at every level by Iranian influence, made such constraint structurally impossible.

What Barrot is defending, whether he understands this or not, is not Lebanese sovereignty. Sovereignty implies a state with a monopoly on the legitimate use of force within its territory. Lebanon has not met that threshold in any meaningful sense since the 1980s. What he is defending is the Lebanese state's useful fiction of sovereignty, the institutional veneer that allowed Western governments to maintain the pretense that engagement and reconstruction aid might eventually produce a functional polity.

That fiction served European purposes: it provided a policy framework that avoided harder choices, allowed France to pose as an indispensable regional broker, and deferred indefinitely the question of what to actually do about a designated terrorist organization sitting atop 150,000 rockets pointed at a NATO-adjacent democracy.

Israel's military advance toward the Zahrani River does not represent a violation of Lebanese sovereignty in any morally coherent sense. It represents an attempt to establish the buffer that Resolution 1701 was supposed to create through diplomatic means and conspicuously failed to deliver. The operational logic is straightforward: Hezbollah's rocket infrastructure extends across southern Lebanon, embedded in civilian areas precisely because its operators correctly calculated that the political cost of dismantling it militarily would exceed what any Israeli government would be willing to pay.

That calculation held for eighteen years. October 7 changed the tolerance threshold. France's emergency council session is an attempt to restore the old calculus before Israel finishes demonstrating that it no longer applies.

There is a broader European failure of strategic imagination at work here. The continent's foreign policy establishment has consistently treated the Middle East as a region to be managed rather than transformed, preferring frozen conflicts and brittle status quos to the disruptive process of actually resolving underlying dynamics. This preference is dressed in the language of international law and humanitarian concern, but its practical effect is to protect entrenched armed actors from military defeat.

The beneficiaries of this approach have included Hezbollah, Hamas, and various other organizations whose persistence the European diplomatic framework has inadvertently subsidized. The losers have consistently included the civilians on both sides who pay the cost when deterrence collapses and the carefully preserved status quo produces the inevitable explosion.

France is not a neutral party deploying principled concern. It is a state with specific interests in Lebanese political arrangements that Israeli military success threatens to restructure. Calling that interest humanitarian does not make it so.

If Barrot and his colleagues were genuinely concerned about Lebanese welfare, they would be asking why Resolution 1701 was never enforced, who bears responsibility for allowing Hezbollah to rebuild at scale, and what diplomatic framework could actually prevent the next war rather than merely pause the current one. Those questions do not appear to be on the Security Council's agenda. Rescuing Hezbollah from military defeat is.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx