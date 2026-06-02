An IDF reservist was moderately wounded and three other soldiers sustained light injuries earlier on Tuesday following an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon.

The incident occurred during an operational mission in the area, when a hostile drone struck the immediate area where the troops were stationed.

Immediately following the strike, the wounded received initial medical treatment on-site from unit medical personnel. All four soldiers were subsequently evacuated to a hospital for further medical care. Their families have been notified.

On Monday, the IDF cleared for publication that Captain Doctor Ori Yosef Silvester, 30, from Tel Aviv, a doctor in the Shaked Battalion (424), Givati Brigade, was killed in an explosive drone attack in southern Lebanon.

Dr. Silvester was a graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and had previously completed his residency at Carmel Hospital in Haifa.

Seven other soldiers were wounded in that same incident: three sustained serious injuries, including two officers; one was moderately wounded; and three others, including two officers, were lightly injured. Among those lightly wounded was the commander of the Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion, a lieutenant colonel.

The battalion medical officer was killed after Hezbollah launched several explosive drones toward IDF forces from the Shaked Battalion operating in the village of Zoutar al-Sharqiya, north of the Litani River and near the Beaufort sector. The drones detonated on a Namer armored personnel carrier, where Dr. Silvester was fatally struck.