The IDF revealed on Friday that, on Thursday night, IDF soldiers from an elite unit conducted a special operation.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, IDF soldiers from a special unit began the operation just prior to the ceasefire agreement which came into effect at midnight.

As part of the operation, the soldiers landed in the “Christofani Ridge" in southern Lebanon and established an operational presence in the area.

The Cristofani Ridge is located in Lebanese territory, approximately 12 kilometers north of Mount Hermon, and at the foothills of the Syrian Hermon, which is also under IDF control.

The operation, which was approved by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, was commanded by the Commander of the Israeli Air Force and the Commander of the Northern Command, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF remains on high alert and will continue to remove threats in southern Lebanon throughout the area between the border with Israel and the designated line, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings," it said.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)