Since the ceasefire came into effect, IDF soldiers south of the "yellow line" in southern Lebanon have identified in several incidents in which terrorists violated the ceasefire understandings by approaching from north of the yellow line toward IDF soldiers, posing an immediate threat.

Following their identification, and in order to remove the threat, the Israeli Air Force, together with ground forces, conducted precise strikes against the terrorists.

Artillery fire was carried out in support of the ground troops operating in the area, and terrorist infrastructure sites used to facilitate attacks were struck in response to the threats.

Earlier on Saturday, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell that violated the ceasefire understandings and approached IDF soldiers operating south of the ''yellow line" in southern Lebanon, a defense line dedicated to preventing an imminent threat to Israel’s northern communities.

The approaching terrorists posed a threat to the troops.

In a rapid operational response, aimed at removing the threat, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, the IDF struck an underground shaft in the area south of the forward defense line, as well as Hezbollah terrorists who were identified entering it. A hit was identified.

"The IDF is operating in accordance with the directives of the political echelon," a statement stressed. "Accordingly, the IDF is authorized to take the necessary measures in self-defense against threats, while ensuring the security of Israeli civilians and the soldiers deployed in the area."

"Actions taken in self-defense and to remove immediate threats are not restricted by the ceasefire. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers and will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety.

"The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its troops."