MK Moshe "Kinley" Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid) discussed the fighting in Lebanon, potential elections, and the current political landscape in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

As someone who served for many months in Lebanon as both a soldier and an officer, Tur-Paz argued that the correct way to defend Israel is when "we are at the front lines and the civilians are behind us."

Tur-Paz criticized the conduct of the military campaign, stating: "The casualty count - 14 dead since the ceasefire - combined with the fact that we are failing to counter the drone threat or adequately fight Hezbollah due to international constraints, is a disgrace in my eyes." He added that an independent nation must defend itself and that pressure on Hezbollah must be ramped up.

He went on to say that while he is well aware of the fears of getting bogged down in Lebanon, he believes stagnation is unacceptable. "You either attack properly or you stabilize the line - you don't just drift," he said, adding that crossing the Litani River and recapturing the Beaufort are notable achievements, but remain insufficient as long as Hezbollah is not under significant pressure.

Regarding elections, Tur-Paz stated he is ready for them to be held as soon as possible. "As far as I'm concerned, September 1 - three months from now. The Central Elections Committee can be ready in even less than three months," he said, noting that the legislative process could be fast-tracked to trigger the elections.

Reflecting on the blueprint presented by Gadi Eisenkot - under which the candidate securing the most seats would form the government - Tur-Paz argued that Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, and Gadi Eisenkot need to reach an understanding and run together. "We need to run against Bibi with a large, powerful party projecting 40 seats," he said, adding that "Balfour (the Prime Minister's circle -ed.) is currently terrified of this alliance."

Watch the Hebrew video:

