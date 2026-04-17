רגע תקיפת גשר אל-קאסמיה ללא קרדיט

Hours after a US-declared ceasefire took effect, the reality on the ground in southern Lebanon appears markedly different from the expectations set by Israel’s political leadership.

Despite explicit promises by Defense Minister Israel Katz that bridges over the Litani River would be destroyed and civilian movement southward blocked, rapid repair efforts in the early hours of Friday morning enabled the resumption of traffic.

The main developments were reported in the coastal town of al-Qasmiya in the Tyre area. Bridges in the area, which the IDF had systematically targeted to prevent the movement of Hezbollah terrorists and weapons, were restored overnight.

According to reports from Lebanon, civilians initially began reopening routes manually, and were later joined by Lebanese Army engineering equipment.

After approximately seven hours of intensive work, the bridge was partially reopened to vehicular traffic on Friday morning. Similar footage emerged from the Az-Zrariyah bridge in the Tayr Felsay district, where traffic resumed and vehicles were seen cautiously crossing southward.

Hours earlier, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of southern Lebanon not to return to localities south of the Litani River, even after the ceasefire agreement went into effect.

"The IDF continues to remain deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon in the face of Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity," he warned. "For the sake of your security and the safety of your families, and until further notice, you are required not to move south of the Litani River."

Two weeks ago, Defense Minister Katz stated: "The IDF will maintain security control in the Litani area, and the return of approximately 600,000 residents of southern Lebanon who evacuated northward will not be permitted south of the Litani until the security of northern residents is ensured."

Earlier this week, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said, "I have instructed that the entire area of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River become a no-go zone for Hezbollah operatives." The statement followed a warning earlier this month that, "The entire area south of the Litani has become an operational zone in which Northern Command soldiers and the Air Force are systematically targeting Hezbollah operatives until it is ensured that the entire area up to the Litani River is free of threats to Israel and our northern communities. We issued advanced warnings to the residents of southern Lebanon for their protection and to enable freedom of military operation."

"With regard to the current objectives in Lebanon - the IDF is engaging Hezbollah in precise operations in order to strengthen defense and push the threat away from northern communities. We will remain on this line as long as required."

However, movement south began almost immediately after the understandings came into effect at midnight on Friday morning. Despite repeated warnings by the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson and the Lebanese Army to avoid combat zones and villages where IDF forces remain, footage from Friday morning showed convoys of civilian vehicles heading south.

Overnight, the Lebanese Army attempted to slow the mass return, and around 3:00 a.m. it issued a statement urging civilians to delay their return, alleging ongoing Israeli strikes and alleged violations of the agreement.