הרמטכ"ל בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir visited the 162nd Division in southern Lebanon, expressing his appreciation for the troops' work and sharing plans for the future.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff met with senior commanders, conducted an on-site observation and situational assessment, spoke with the commanders, and expressed his appreciation to the troops operating in southern Lebanon.

"Yesterday I approved further plans together with the General Staff Forum," Zamir said. "We continue to conduct ongoing situational assessments and approve plans, both in Lebanon and in Iran."

"In a joint operation with the United States military, we struck the Iranian terror regime severely, stripping it of its defensive capabilities and weakening it," he added, stressing, "We must not allow it to achieve gains on the nuclear front, in the Strait of Hormuz, or in other matters on the agenda."

"We are in a very high state of readiness. Air Force aircraft are armed and prepared, and targets are loaded into the systems-we know how to command them for a powerful strike immediately."

Regarding the fighting in Lebanon, he said, "We continue to strike Hezbollah in a multi-front effort. We have eliminated over 1,700 Hezbollah terrorists since the beginning of the operation -this is a severe blow to the terrorist organization."

"At this time, we continue operations in Bint Jbeil by the troops of the 98th Division, and we are working to dismantle terror threats in the Beit Leaf area by troops of the 162nd Division. In addition, troops from three additional divisions are stabilizing the forward defense area as defined."

Responding to reports of a ceasefire, he added, "I have instructed that the entire area of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River become a no-go zone for Hezbollah operatives."

"I greatly appreciate the troops of the 162nd Division. Together with the Northern Command, you are achieving significant operational results. We are advancing, striking Hezbollah, and they are withdrawing. Hezbollah is weakened and isolated in Lebanon.

"When you look behind you, you see the Israeli towns of Hanita, Zar’it, and Shlomi-we are fighting for them and for their long-term security and peace.

"There are extraordinary acts of bravery here. We are paying heavy prices, but we understand this is our mission and we are moving forward. We will continue to strike Hezbollah operatives and dismantle terrorist infrastructure."