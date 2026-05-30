The Israeli Air Force on Saturday struck several targets in southern Lebanon, after IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee issued evacuation notices to residents of many villages, instructing them to move north of the Zahrani River.

A senior Lebanese military source said that IDF forces crossed the Litani River in southern Lebanon and are on the outskirts of the city of Nabatieh. According to the report, Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Shqif Arnoun are among the villages and towns reached by the forces north of the Litani.

The Lebanese army reported that two Lebanese soldiers were seriously wounded after being attacked inside a vehicle by an Israeli UAV on the main road in the Aabba area near Nabatieh.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets and drones towards northern Israel, one of which directly hit the commercial center in Kiryat Shmona.

Metula Council head David Azulay slammed, "This was another night of abandonment, sirens, running to protected spaces, and an impossible reality for the residents of the Upper Galilee and the confrontation line, and the Israeli government simply does not care. We cannot continue to normalize this insane reality."

"As long as the residents of Metula, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, Shomera, Zar’it, Liman, and the entire confrontation line are not sleeping - the residents of Beirut will not sleep either! The ceasefire exists only there - and we will not accept this reality."