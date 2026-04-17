IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, issued a warning to residents of southern Lebanon not to return to localities south of the Litani River, even after the ceasefire agreement went into effect.

“The IDF continues to remain deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon in the face of Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity. For the sake of your security and the safety of your families, and until further notice, you are required not to move south of the Litani River," he stated.