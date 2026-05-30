The IDF’s ground maneuver in southern Lebanon is undergoing a dramatic expansion.

Kan News reported that the special operation, whose planning began more than a year ago, includes activity north of the Litani River.

As part of the operation, the IDF is capturing areas, has built at least five bridges over the Litani, and has opened routes using engineering forces through the Lebanese thicket and among boulders, allowing many forces to cross to the other side of the river.

The goal of the operation is to remove the direct anti-tank missile threat to communities in the Galilee Panhandle, especially Metula, since the area toward which IDF forces are advancing dominates the town, allowing both observation and fire.

The report also stated that the IDF tried to carry out this operation two months ago with the 98th Division, but the soldiers encountered Hezbollah ambushes, the plans were not sufficiently developed, and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo ordered the operation canceled and transferred to the 36th Division, which planned it anew.