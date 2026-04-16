US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire would go into effect at midnight tonight in Lebanon. The ceasefire will last ten days.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST."

He added: "On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

In a later post, the President wrote that he will be inviting Netanyahu Aoun to the White House for what he called "the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!"

An Israeli official clarified to Reuters that the IDF does not have plans to withdraw from southern Lebanon during the ceasefire.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the ceasefire, noting that it was "a central Lebanese demand we have pursued since the first day of the war, and was our primary goal in the Washington meeting on Tuesday."

He continued: "As I congratulate all Lebanese on this achievement, I pray for the martyrs who fell, and affirm my solidarity with their families, with the wounded, and with the citizens who were forced to flee their cities and villages, and I hold full hope that they will be able to return to them as soon as possible."

He also thanked "the regional and international efforts exerted to reach this outcome, especially those by the United States of America, France, European Union countries, and all Arab brothers, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, in addition to the State of Qatar and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman criticized the move: "The ceasefire in Lebanon is treason against the residents of the north. We again allow Hezbollah to recover and become stronger. We can not end the war without a clear decision and the elimination of Hezbollah."

Axios reported earlier on Thursday, citing a Lebanese presidential source, that US President Donald Trump had contacted President Joseph Aoun and officially notified him of a ceasefire decision that will go into effect within hours.

An Israeli official confirmed that due to US pressure, there is a move toward a settlement with Lebanon, but no final agreement has been reached.

According to reports, the Americans were the ones who initiated the talks, thinking that direct talks between the parties would lead to the declaration of a permanent or temporary ceasefire.

Despite the optimism, Hezbollah quickly put a damper on the reports. Minutes after the reports of ceasefire were released, the terrorist organization launched a volley of five missiles at Haifa and the bay area. Some of the missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome, and others fell in open areas.

On Wednesday night, President Trump announced on Truth Social: "Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!"

However, a Lebanese source claimed that when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked President Aoun if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could join a phone conversation between them, the Lebanese leader vehemently refused.

After Aoun did not respond to Trump’s earlier proposal for a trilateral call, Marco Rubio informed the Lebanese president that Trump would continue contact with him at a later stage. Reports in Lebanon emphasized that Aoun “insisted on an immediate ceasefire" and received a promise from Rubio to intensify efforts.

Earlier in the afternoon, a direct hit was identified on a building in Kiryat Shmona following a barrage launched toward the city and surrounding area. Magen David Adom teams who scanned the scene reported no casualties, though property damage was caused.