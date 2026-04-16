A 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were severely wounded on Thursday evening near Karmiel during a Hezbollah missile barrage from Lebanon.

The injured man was on a motorcycle working as a delivery courier for Wolt, and did not manage to reach a protected space in time.

Medical teams dispatched to the scene found the man suffering from severe penetrating wounds from shrapnel concentrated around his head and one of his legs.

According to a report by Magen David Adom, "At the scene in the Karmiel sector, MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a 25-year-old man in serious condition who was injured apparently by interception fragments."

Half an hour later, a man in his 40s was injured from a rocket impact in Nahariya. He was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition.

In total, over 20 launches were identified toward Nahariya and Karmiel in the latest barrage, while several unmanned aerial vehicles were also launched towards the region, some of which were intercepted.

Fire and Rescue Services reported vehicle fires as a result of impacts in Nahariya. Firefighting and rescue teams are operating in the area.

The barrages came an hour and a half before a ceasefire was scheduled to take effect between Israel and Hezbollah.

The past several hours have seen persistent rocket and UAV launches by Hezbollah at northern Israel.