זירת נפילת רחפן הנפץ צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה

Four individuals were injured on Sunday afternoon as a result of an explosive drone impact in Beit Hillel, northern Israel. Rescue forces are tending to the victims who were lightly and moderately wounded. The IDF stated that the incident is under review.

A firefighting crew was dispatched to Beit Hillel after a building sustained a direct hit. No one is reported to be trapped in the structure, and the firefighters shut off the power to the building and closed a localized gas leak.

A fire also broke out in the Tel Dan Nature Reserve as a result of an impact. Firefighters worked with Nature and Parks Authority crews to get the fire under control.