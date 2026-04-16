The U.S. State Department published this evening (Thursday) the official text of the understandings reached through the mediation of the administration of Donald Trump between the Government of Israel and the Government of Lebanon.

The document, described as a dramatic breakthrough, defines for the first time in decades that the two countries are not in a state of war and are committed to pursuing a sustainable peace.

The ceasefire will take effect tonight at midnight (Israel time) for an initial period of ten days. During this time, the parties will hold direct negotiations in Washington with the aim of reaching a permanent agreement. The period may be extended by mutual consent if progress is made in the talks.

One of the most significant clauses states that Israel and Lebanon recognize that non-state armed groups-namely Hezbollah-undermine sovereignty. It was agreed that the only forces permitted to bear arms in Lebanon will be the country’s official security forces: the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), Internal Security Forces, Directorate of General Security, General Directorate of State Security, Lebanese Customs and Municipal Police.

The agreement explicitly states that Israel retains the right to take all necessary measures for self-defense against planned or ongoing attacks, regardless of the ceasefire. In return, Israel committed not to carry out offensive actions against Lebanese state targets at sea, in the air, or on land.

In a historic clause, Israel and Lebanon declare that “the two states are not at war" and commit to conducting direct, good-faith negotiations to resolve all remaining disputes, including the demarcation of the international land border.

The Lebanese government commits to taking significant steps to prevent Hezbollah and other armed groups from carrying out any hostile actions against Israeli targets. All parties recognize that Lebanon is solely responsible for its sovereignty, and that no other state or group has the right to claim authority over it.

The U.S. statement emphasized that the United States will lead the international effort to support Lebanon and help stabilize the region.