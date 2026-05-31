The IDF has announced that Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin, aged 21, from Ashkelon, fell in southern Lebanon.

Tyukin served as a soldier in the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion (846th) in the Givati Brigade. He fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, an explosive drone launched by the Hezbollah terror group hit the spot where Givati Reconnaissance Battalion forces were operating in southern Lebanon, killing Tyukin.

Since the "ceasefire" with Lebanon has taken effect, Hezbollah has killed 13 Israelis, nine of them - eight soldiers and a civilian - using explosive UAVs.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin fell, four additional IDF soldiers were lightly injured. They have been evacuated for medical treatment and their families informed.