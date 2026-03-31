Jewish comedian Mordechai Rosenfeld, known as Modi, announced on Monday that he will not attend the annual “Downtown Seder" event in Lower Manhattan, after Jewish Insider revealed that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will take part in the event.

The event is a Passover-themed benefit for a nonprofit focused on peacebuilding. Israeli musician David Broza is also scheduled to appear at the event.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Modi’s representatives wrote, “We were not aware Mamdani was participating until today. Modi will not be attending this evening."

Mamdani, who was already under fire during his mayoral campaign for his anti-Israel views, caused an uproar on his first day in office when he cancelled executive orders related to Israel, which were issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

The move cancelled an order signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order which was cancelled prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.

Mamdani has faced multiple antisemitism controversies since taking office. A recent report indicated that Mamdani's wife, Rama Dawaji, liked several social media posts that praised or appeared supportive of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre.