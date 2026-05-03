A new survey indicates significant skepticism among Jewish voters in New York City toward Mayor Zohran Mamdani, alongside heightened concern over antisemitism in the city.

According to a poll conducted by The Jewish Majority and shared exclusively with The New York Post, only about 32% of Jewish respondents who participated in last year’s mayoral election described Mamdani’s performance as “good" or “excellent." In contrast, 40% rated his job performance as “poor," while 18% characterized it as “fair," with the remainder undecided.

The survey also highlights widespread anxiety within the Jewish community regarding antisemitism. Roughly 82% of Jewish voters said they are either “very" or “somewhat" concerned about its rise in New York City. Among those expressing concern, 73% linked the trend to what they see as increasing normalization of anti-Zionist rhetoric by public figures, including Mamdani and others.

Jonathan Schulman, executive director of The Jewish Majority, said the findings reflect a broader sentiment within the community. He argued that many Jewish residents feel antisemitism has intensified and that there is a perceived connection to mainstream political discourse surrounding Israel and Zionism. “This represents a wake-up moment," he said, noting the level of concern captured in the data.

City crime statistics appear to reinforce these worries. The NYPD reported 143 hate crimes between January and March, marking an 11.7% increase compared to the same period last year. More than half-55%-were directed at Jewish residents, including incidents involving violence and antisemitic graffiti.

The poll surveyed 665 Jewish voters across political affiliations, including 174 who supported Mamdani. It found 61% believe his refusal to explicitly condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada" has contributed to emboldening extremist protesters. Additionally, strong majorities expressed support for protective measures such as buffer zones around synagogues.

Politically, Mamdani received 31% of the Jewish vote in the general election, though support among younger Jewish voters aged 18 to 29 reached 44%. The mayor has been associated with positions critical of Israel, including support for boycott movements, and has faced scrutiny over his public alliances and rhetoric. His office, however, maintains that he is committed to engaging Jewish communities and addressing antisemitism through municipal policy initiatives.