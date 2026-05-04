Several synagogues and private homes in the Queens borough of New York City were vandalized overnight with swastikas and antisemitic graffiti, prompting widespread condemnation from local and state officials.

Authorities said multiple locations were targeted, including Congregation Machane Chodosh in Forest Hills, where worshippers arriving for morning prayers discovered the defaced property. Images from the scene showed swastikas spray-painted on walls and nearby residential structures.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who visited the site together with council members Lynn Schulman and Phil Wong, described the incident as deeply disturbing.

"When rabbis and congregants arrived to pray this morning, they expected to be met with their usual loving community," Menin said. "Instead, they were met with terrifying signals of hatred and threats of violence."

Menin stated that officials are in contact with the New York Police Department, which has launched an investigation and is searching for at least four suspects believed to be responsible. The graffiti is expected to be removed following the completion of the investigation.

Council Member Phil Wong condemned the vandalism, calling it "absolutely unacceptable" and stressing that "there is no place for this kind of hatred in our community." He added that authorities have identified additional locations in the area with similar graffiti and that police are actively pursuing those responsible.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also denounced the incidents, stating, "Swastikas on synagogues and homes is vile, targeted hate." She added that state and city law enforcement agencies are working together to locate the perpetrators and ensure they are held accountable, emphasizing that "New York stands with our Jewish community."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed outrage over the vandalism, noting that one of the sites included a plaque honoring survivors of Kristallnacht. "This is not just vandalism - it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear," Mamdani said. He affirmed that there is "no place for antisemitism" in the city and pledged that those responsible would face justice.

According to NYPD data released Monday, Jews were the targets of 30 of the city’s 50 confirmed hate crimes last month, about 60%, despite comprising roughly 10% of the population.

Other incidents included nine targeting Black individuals, three against Hispanic individuals, five based on sexual orientation, two motivated by religion, and one based on gender; none were reported against Muslims, Asians, or white individuals.

The April figure marked a decline from 43 antisemitic incidents a year earlier. Authorities recorded 21 such cases in February and 32 in March.

From February through April, 83 confirmed antisemitic incidents made up 58% of 143 total hate crimes, averaging roughly one case every 25 hours. Despite a slight drop since 2025, Jews remain the most frequently targeted group, with incidents ranging from harassment and graffiti to assault.