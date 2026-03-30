The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday confirmed the death of Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, four days after the IDF announced his death.

Tangsiri was considered one of the key figures in the Revolutionary Guards and was responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz during the war.

In the strike targeting an apartment in the Bandar Abbas area, a number of senior staff officers in the organization were present alongside Tangsiri.

Tangsiri had been marked as a possible candidate to command the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was also responsible for Iran’s operations in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key flashpoints in the current war.

Following the elimination, Defense Minister Israel Katz said: "The IDF eliminated IRGC Navy Commander Tangsiri in a precise and lethal operation, along with senior naval command officials. The man who was directly responsible for the terror activity of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic was blown up and eliminated."

"This is a clear message to all senior members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards terror organization, which currently controls Iran: The IDF will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one. Congratulations to the IDF for the flawless execution."