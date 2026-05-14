Iran is not believed to have successfully exported crude oil by sea in nearly a month, Tanker Trackers reported Tuesday, adding that "export" is defined as breaking through the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and returning without the oil.

The report, originally quoted by Iran International, added that "some refined products managed to escape" due to a lack of sanctions on the tankers in question.

However, Tanker Trackers warned that "there are still plenty of cargo-empty tankers" on both sides of the US Navy blockade, as well as "plenty" of tankers with cargo near Pakistan.

In March, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is working to assemble a coalition of countries aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, according to US officials, Trump also weighed the possibility of seizing Iran’s critical oil depot on Kharg Island if oil tankers remain trapped in the Persian Gulf. Such a move would require US troops on the ground.

Oil and gas prices have risen significantly due to Iran’s blockade of the narrow Gulf waterway, which has disrupted a significant portion of the world’s crude oil supply.

Iran has blocked Gulf countries from exporting their oil through the strait while allowing tankers carrying Iranian crude to pass freely, enabling Tehran to continue exporting oil to China and other countries.