Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning held a situational assessment in the command bunker at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, together with senior officials from his ministry and high-ranking IDF commanders.

Katz opened the meeting with a tribute to Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg, who was killed in combat with terrorists in southern Lebanon.

“I want to express my sorrow at the fall of Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg, who fought bravely alongside his comrades to bring security to the residents of the north. My condolences to his family and friends."

Praising the elimination of the IRGC Navy commander, Katz said, "Last night, the IDF eliminated IRGC Navy Commander Tangsiri in a precise and lethal operation, along with senior naval command officials. The man who was directly responsible for the terror activity of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic was blown up and eliminated."

"This is a clear message to all senior members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards terror organization, which currently controls Iran: The IDF will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one. Congratulations to the IDF for the flawless execution."

Katz added, "This is also important news for our American partners, reflecting the IDF’s assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and highlighting the historic partnership between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and between the two countries and the two militaries."

"We will continue to operate in Iran with full force to achieve the objectives of the war."