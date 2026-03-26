An Israeli official confirmed that Ali Reza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was eliminated in Bandar Abbas.

Tangsiri was considered one of the key figures in the Revolutionary Guards and was responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz during the war.

Last week, Israel confirmed that Ali Mohammad Naini, spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guards, was eliminated in a targeted strike.

Naini was considered a central figure in the IRGC's psychological warfare operations and the dissemination of the Iranian regime's narrative against Israel and the West.

During his career, Naini was involved in leading a harsh propaganda line against Western countries, attempting to undermine the credibility of their intelligence agencies and presenting Iran as stable and strong in both regional and international arenas.