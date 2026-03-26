Staff Sergeant Ori Greenberg, fell in combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Thursday morning.

Greenberg, aged 21 from Petah Tikva, served as a soldier of the Reconnaissance unit, Golani Brigade.

The incident in which Sgt. Greenberg fell occurred at 2:10 a.m., when forces identified several terrorists in the area where they were operating. The soldiers engaged with the terrorists, and Greenberg was killed in the clash.

Another soldier was wounded in the same incident, but was treated at the scene and did not require evacuation to a hospital. The forces eliminated some of the terrorists and are continuing searches for additional suspects.

On Thursday morning, the IDF reported that an IDF soldier was severely injured on Wednesday as a result of mortar fire that was launched toward IDF troops in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday morning. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

In the same incident, an officer and two additional soldiers were lightly injured. They were also evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

In another incident, an IDF soldier was moderately injured from hypothermia during activity in southern Lebanon. In addition, a female officer and 13 other soldiers were also affected by hypothermia.