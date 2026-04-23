Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security assessment this evening (Thursday) at the Kirya military headquarters together with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram, Head of Military Intelligence Shlomi Binder, Head of the Operations Directorate Itzik Cohen, Head of the Planning Directorate Hedi Zilberman, Home Front Command chief Shai Klepper, Military Secretary to the Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, Operations Division head Brig. Gen. Israel Shomer, Research Division head Brig. Gen. Ofir Mizrahi-Rozen, and other senior defense officials.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The IDF is ready in both defense and offense, and the targets have been marked."

"We are waiting for a green light from the United States - first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty - the architect of the extermination plan against Israel - and the successors of the successors of the Iranian terror regime’s leadership, and in addition to return Iran to the Dark Ages by blowing up its central energy and electricity facilities and crushing its national economic infrastructure," Katz said. "The terror regime in Iran specializes primarily in the internal repression of the population through the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij, and in energy blackmail through threats to raise global oil prices."

"It is lying on the ropes, its leaders are hiding in tunnels and struggling to communicate and make decisions, its skies are completely exposed, and all of its national infrastructure and strategic facilities are vulnerable to attack - yet it declares that it is winning," he stated. "Because, just like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, it does not care about the heavy price paid by the population - only about personal survival, which itself is not guaranteed."

"This time the attack will be different and deadly, and will add devastating blows in the most painful places - on top of the enormous blows the Iranian terror regime has already suffered - blows that will shake and collapse its foundations," the Defense Minister concluded.