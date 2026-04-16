Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz delivered an address on Thursday during a memorial ceremony for the fallen family members of the Defense Ministry.

In his address, Katz set a clear ultimatum for the Iranian regime, clarifying that Israel is prepared to dramatically escalate its military response if Tehran continues on the path of confrontation and terrorism.

Katz described Iran's current position as being at a "historic crossroads." According to him, the Iranian leadership could take one of two paths: The one, adopting the American proposal, which includes giving up terrorism and its nuclear program in exchage for stability and economic rehabilitation, and the other, to be persistant in its aggression which will lead it to "an abyss of isolation and ruin."

The Minister stressted that Israel has already proved its abilities when it hit significant stratigic targets on Iranian soil, but hinted that it was only the tip of the iceberg.

In a direct message to the Iranian leadership, the Defense Minister warned that Israel has an expansive bank of targets which has yet be expended. "If the Iranian regime chooses the second path, it will learn very quickly that the targets that haven't been hit yet hurt more than those we have struck," Katz declared. He added that the IDF will not hesitate to act again with greater force to neutralize any strategic threat to Israel's security.