Defense Minister Israel Katz signed the required confidentiality certificate, paving the way for Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to file an indictment against MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) over the exposure of the identity of a senior Shin Bet official.

The Shin Bet official is the partner of protest activist Shikma Bressler, and the minister’s signature comes after a nine-month delay on the matter.

Gotliv is expected to stand trial for violating the Shin Bet Law after publishing the identity of the senior Shin Bet official and accusing him of involvement in a conspiracy linked to Hamas.

As previously reported, the Attorney General announced last July that it had been decided to indict Gotliv pending a hearing, but Gotliv refused to appear either for the hearing or for police questioning on the matter.

Once the indictment is filed, the legal battle is expected to move into the political arena. MK Gotliv will be able to claim parliamentary immunity, with the issue set to be decided by the Knesset House Committee. Given the coalition’s majority on the committee, there is a possibility that her immunity will be upheld and the criminal proceedings blocked.

MK Gotliv responded sharply on X: “To everyone who is worried!! The persecuting Miara is welcome to file an indictment against me for exposing the partner of the leader of the rebellion and incitement that led us to the brink of disaster."

She added a direct message to the Attorney General: “Miara, don’t rush to celebrate. Let me remind you that you are required to receive approval from the Knesset Committee, and I fully intend to convince the coalition members, who hold the majority on the committee, to keep my immunity in place."