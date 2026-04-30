נאומו של כ"ץ בטקס אלעד מלכה, משרד הביטחון

Incoming Air Force Commander Omer Tishler was promoted on Thursday to the rank of Major General ahead of his expected assumption of the role next week.

Tishler, who served as the Air Force Chief of Staff and its deputy commander during the October 7th attack, will succeed the current commander, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, during the current sensitive period.

Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the promotion ceremony and discussed the campaign against Iran and its proxies: "Iran was dealt heavy blows over the past year, blows that set it back years in all areas." He added that the challenges facing the country will continue to grow alongside historic opportunities to change the regional reality.

The Minister stressed the partnership with the United States and noted that President Trump, in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading an effort to ensure that Iran will not be an existential threat.

According to Katz, Israel "supports the effort and gives the needed backing, but we may soon need to act again to ensure that the goals are met."

Katz also addressed the fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, noting that the organization has suffered heavy blows over the past two years and during Operation Roaring Lion.

"We will act and destroy all terrorist infrastructure in the security zone up to the Yellow Line, both above and below ground, just as we did in Gaza," the defense minister clarified, adding that Israel will act "to remove threats from the residents of the Galilee and crush Hezbollah’s capabilities throughout Lebanon. We promised security to the residents of the north, and that is what we will deliver."

Directly addressing the incoming commander, Katz said that Tishler must ensure the readiness of the Air Force for any scenario and in any arena, near or far. ‘The State of Israel will not allow its enemies to threaten its existence. We will continue to act with determination, strength, and responsibility to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens for generations.’"