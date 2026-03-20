צוותי מד"א בזירת הנפילה בקריית אתא צילום: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

Sirens were sounded five times within an hour on Thursday evening, following missile launches from Iran. Four of the sirens were in the Jerusalem and Sharon areas, and one in Haifa and the Galilee.

No injuries or missile impacts were reported in Jerusalem.

The missile launched towards Haifa was a cluster missile. Teams were dispatched to search an area where shrapnel fell near an uninhabited structure in Kiryat Ata. In Shfaram, damage was recorded due to shrapnel impact. No injuries were reported.

Israel Railways reported that shrapnel fell in an operational railway compound in the northern region. A small fire broke out following the impact and it was extinguished quickly. No injuries were reported.

Footage: Shrapnel falls in Shfaram



On Thursday afternoon, a missile launched from Iran hit the oil refinery complex (Bazan) in Haifa Bay.

Firefighting and rescue teams were called to the scene to put out the fire. There are no concerns regarding hazardous material leaks. No injuries were reported inside the complex or its immediate vicinity.

Meanwhile, missile launches from the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon towards northern Israel continue.