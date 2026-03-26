Two days after being captured, two members of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force told IDF Unit 504 interrogators that they had been sent on what they described as a “suicide mission," admitting they believed they had no chance of success.

According to testimony first reported by Kan News, the pair said they were instructed to avoid all contact with others. “We were told not to speak with anyone, soldiers nor civilians," they said. “The commanders warned there was significant public displeasure toward us, so we had to reach our positions quietly, without drawing attention, to prevent clashes with residents or Lebanese soldiers."

They had entered the village where they were ultimately captured roughly three weeks earlier, shortly after Hezbollah joined the fighting. They remained hidden inside buildings, waiting for Israeli forces to arrive.

Soldiers from the Givati Brigade apprehended the two and confiscated a cache of weapons and equipment. The suspects surrendered without resistance and did not open fire. During questioning, they expressed frustration with their commanders and the mission they had been assigned.