תיעוד: פעילות כוחות אוגדה 91 בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Troops of the 91st Division continue targeted ground operations to enhance the forward defense area in southern Lebanon.

So far, the division’s troops have destroyed over 350 Hezbollah terror infrastructure targets and killed over 330 terrorists, including dozens of operatives from Hezbollah's Radwan Force unit.

In addition, numerous weapons and military equipment were located, including night vision devices, military vests, missile launchers, RPG rockets, magazines, Kalashnikov rifles, and a machine gun to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israel.