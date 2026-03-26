צפו: המטוס ה-200 עם ציוד צבאי נחת בישראל משרד הביטחון

As part of the ongoing procurement and shipping effort throughout Operation Roaring Lion, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the IDF’s air and sea bridge operations have marked the landing of the 200th cargo aircraft.

Since the start of the operation, over 200 aircraft and ships have arrived in Israel carrying approximately 8,000 tons of military equipment, weaponry, and munitions.

Led by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, the effort to expand Israel’s defense industrial base and accelerate production rates across Israeli defense industries remains ongoing.

"The air and sea bridge serves as a critical component in this effort, strengthening operational continuity, supporting the full range of IDF needs, and enhancing readiness and stockpiles," the Defense Ministry stated.

The air and sea bridge, which has been running continuously throughout the campaign, is led by the IMOD Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD), through its International Shipping Division, the IMOD Missions to the United States and Germany, and the IDF’s Planning Directorate. The Israel Airports Authority and the Israel Civil Aviation Authority are also partners in the operation.