פגיעה ישירה בבזן בחיפה אנתוני הרשקו/TPS

Iran launched a missile salvo on Thursday afternoon at large swaths of northern and central Israel.

The IDF Censor has cleared for publication that the fragments of one of the missiles struck the Bazan oil refinery on the Haifa Bay, causing a fire.

A large force of firefighting crews was dispatched to gain control of the fire caused by the strike. The concern for a hazardous material leak has been ruled out.

At the moment, no injuries were reported in or around the facility.

After the strike, Bazan’s stock fell 7.9% at the Tel Aviv close.

Residents of the Haifa Bay area are reporting power outages.

Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen stated, “The damage to the power grid in the north is localized and not significant. Israel Electric Corporation teams are already on site and have restored electricity to most of those affected. Power will be restored to the remaining areas shortly. Additionally, the northern launch caused no significant damage to infrastructure sites in Israel."

Iranian television is claiming that a power station in Haifa “exploded" following a launch toward the north. Iranian media reported that this was “revenge" for yesterday’s Israeli strike on Iranian gas facilities.