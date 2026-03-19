A missile launched from Lebanon hit a five-story building in Kiryat Shmona, injuring two. Magen David Adom ambulance crews that were dispatched to the scene provided initial medical care to the victims.

According to the report, a man in his 60s was seriously injured with abdominal trauma, and a woman in her 70s sustained moderate abdominal injuries. Both were evacuated for medical treatment.

Firefighters from the Upper Galilee Station are operating at the scene and are searching the building that was struck for additional trapped individuals.

At the same time, the Home Front Command stated that it was permitted to leave the protective areas, but instructed to remain near them.

Magen David Adom emergency medic Moran Abu Shkara said: “The strike hit a building. We arrived with large forces of ambulances, intensive care units, and MDA motorcycles. There was destruction and smoke at the scene. We rescued injured people from the rubble and quickly began providing life-saving medical care. We are now conducting further searches and organizing evacuations to hospitals."