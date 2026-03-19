The IDF struck Iranian Navy ships in Bandar Anzali port on the Caspian Sea on Wednesday evening.

This is an extremely rare attack carried out approximately 1,300 km from Israeli territory, marking the first time the IDF has directly targeted Iranian Navy assets. The operation joins similar actions taken by the United States in the region and represents a significant expansion of the operations against Iran.

The Iranian Navy’s headquarters, responsible for the Caspian Sea area, is located in Bandar Anzali. A senior defense official commented on the strike, stating that it is a dramatic event that changes the rules of engagement with Tehran.

This strike comes amid continued missile and drone launches targeting Israel, serving as a direct response to Iran’s ability to project power far beyond its borders.